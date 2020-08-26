ISS backs proposed Aryzta chair but wants changes at the top

Shareholder advisory group ISS has backed the Aryzta board's nominee to take over as chairman of the Swiss-Irish baked goods company, which is facing a proxy battle over its future.

The board has nominated Andreas Schmid as the new chair, to take over from incumbent Gary McGann, who is due to step down from the role and from the board at next month's extraordinary meeting.

ISS, which provides corporate governance advice to shareholders, also said that activist shareholders at Aryzta who oppose the choice of Mr Schmid had made a "compelling case" for changes to be made to senior management.

Activist shareholders in Aryzta, led by Swiss firm Veraison and Spain's Cobas, own more than 20pc of the company and have sought major changes, notably the exit of four directors including Arytza chairman Gary McGann in a bid, they say, to lift the battered share price.

ISS said the shareholders' case was "compelling", given that the board "seems to be tackling the company's challenges with too little urgency and additional board changes appear warranted".

In a note, the advisory group said that prior to the onset of Covid-19, Aryzta "had not delivered significant improvements in operating performance, which was partly due to remaining difficulties in North America".

While Aryzta was delivering on its cost savings, Its operating performance issues challenged its deleveraging ambitions, ISS said.

The global pandemic has "exacerbated" Aryzta's challenges, the report said.

It added that by delaying the EGM until September - which activists had requested take place in May and which Aryzta had said would take place in August - the board had shown "little respect for shareholders' rights".

ISS has recommended that Kevin Toland and Annette Flynn not be removed as members of the board of directors, something the dissident shareholders had urged.

The advisory service also endorsed the addition of two activist shareholder nominees to the board - Urs Jordi and Heiner Kamps.

Aryzta has previously said it will support two of the shareholder group's candidates provided they observe "either an established or a modified nominations process".

Aryzta is best known in Ireland for its Cuisine de France brand and the company is a global supplier of burger buns to McDonald's. It also makes Otis Spunkmeyer cookies.

The company has been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to profound changes in consumer eating habits as large numbers of employees worked from home.

Last month it was reported that Canadian bakery giant George Weston Ltd was exploring a potential deal to buy the company.

George Weston is part of a business group with a focus on food and clothing, including the Penneys and Brown Thomas brands.

Other potential buyers are also reported to be circling Aryzta, including Flowers Food, aUS-based producer of baked goods, as well as Hostess Brands, the maker of Twinkies.

Aryzta says it has received a number of approaches.

Irish Independent