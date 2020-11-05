| 7.4°C Dublin

Is the ECB going to make us all eat our broccoli?

David Chance

Digital euro is the most radical project ever undertaken by the European Central Bank

Mandate: Christine Lagarde has pushed the envelope of the ECB's powers. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg Expand

Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched what it terms a “consultation” on the introduction of a digital euro.

It’s a dry topic and seems far removed from our everyday lives. But nothing could be further from reality – when (and it is when) it comes, a digital euro will shake the world of finance to its core, giving the ECB and governments unprecedented powers.

Two countries have pressed ahead. China leads and doesn’t have to worry about a public backlash, while Sweden has been going cashless for years and has one of the world's most trusted governments.

Privacy