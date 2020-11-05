Is the ECB going to make us all eat our broccoli?

The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched what it terms a “consultation” on the introduction of a digital euro.

It’s a dry topic and seems far removed from our everyday lives. But nothing could be further from reality – when (and it is when) it comes, a digital euro will shake the world of finance to its core, giving the ECB and governments unprecedented powers.

Two countries have pressed ahead. China leads and doesn’t have to worry about a public backlash, while Sweden has been going cashless for years and has one of the world's most trusted governments.

So, I spent my locked-down Sunday completing the ECB consultation as you are unlikely to come across a survey which has been publicised only on the bank’s website and to the European Parliament.

First off, it doesn’t actually ask whether you want a digital euro. There is a guided range of answers to questions, many of which are highly technical and come to down to issues of privacy versus comprehensiveness and ease of use.

So why is it such a big deal? After all, we ‘chip and pin’ away merrily today and cash has had digital rivals since Diners Club in 1950.

The cost of cash is very high and this could boost economic growth and financial inclusion for poorer people, so it would benefit society.

It will also mean that ECB policy can be implemented more directly as the option of cash meant that if pushed, you could stuff your savings in your mattress and avoid those negative interest rates.

Then, it gets murkier. Under Christine Lagarde, the ECB has pushed the envelope of central banking much further than the bank’s mandate.

She aims to buy green bonds to foster environmental change. That may be laudable, but is it really what central banks should be doing? While most of us might like this, there is no guarantee that the ECB will not be choosing other economic aims.

The Swedes might be happy to empower their central bank, the Riksbank, because it is directly accountable to the country’s parliament but the ECB’s remit runs to 19 countries and it is accountable to the European Parliament – a body not known for its bravery in the face of officialdom.

Attempts by the German Constitutional Court to hold the ECB to account were thwarted. As with the green agenda, you can argue that the bank’s actions are justified as we face an unprecedented economic collapse, but there are still issues of accountability.

It then gets dystopian. If the ECB guarantees digital transactions were private, it would end up enabling drug dealing, for example.

“Imagine that people purchasing beer and frozen pizza have higher mortgage defaults than citizens purchasing organic broccoli and spring water. What can you do if you have a craving for beer and pizza but do not want your credit score to drop? Today, you pull out cash. And tomorrow?,” asked Ms Lagarde in 2018 when she was head of the International Monetary Fund.

“Would a privately owned payment system push you to the broccoli aisle? Would central banks jump to the rescue and offer a fully anonymous digital currency? Certainly not. Doing so would be a bonanza for criminals."

This project is an unprecedented opportunity to snoop.

By the time a digital euro is here, it will be too late to ask how it arrived and who gave permission.