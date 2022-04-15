IRS raises late objection to NAC’s Chapter 11 exit

Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital, with its 500-strong fleet, is the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft

The United States tax authority, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has raised a last- minute objection to embattled Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital’s exit from a Chapter 11 process.

The move comes just days before a final hearing scheduled for April 19 when a US court will be asked to approve a deal designed to get the aircraft leasing business out from under $6.3bn (€5.8bn) in debt by handing it to lenders.

The IRS made its filing to the court overseeing the process on April 13, raising objects to some technical aspects of the agreement.

The outstanding tax debt is modest, around $250,000, and the IRS intervention included a proposed fix and an opportunity to make the change ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

That’s understood to be enough to ensure the process won’t be shifted off course as a result of the move.

NAC commenced its bankruptcy proceedings in the United States on December 19 after reaching a consensual agreement with lenders that hold more than 73pc of the lessor’s $6.3bn in debt.

It is understood NAC has now received the support of over 99pc of funded debt creditors and is set to proceed with the confirmation hearing as scheduled.

That will make concrete the terms of a core agreement which involves radically restructuring NAC’s debt obligations, including the conversion of a substantial amount of debt into equity, and an injection of $537m in fresh capital via a $337m equity rights offering and a $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC is the world’s largest lessor of regional aircraft, with a 500-strong fleet.

The Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions of 2020 and 2021 hit that business hard.

A court filing earlier this year recorded a massive $1.2bn loss incurred last December as it embarked on the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, largely a result of a so called non-cash impairment of $890m booked during the period.

The company had posted a $2.3bn loss in the 12 months to the end of June last year.

As part of its bankruptcy process, detailed updates have to be provided to the court.

NAC had more than $491m in cash on its books at the end of December, which included fresh funds from lenders, the filings with the US court show.

The company has also made a raft of management changes, bringing in Norman Liu, a former senior Gecas executive, as president of the company and followed by other senior appointments of experienced aviation executives.

The Chapter 11 process is relatively complex, including about NAC 15 subsidiaries based in America, spread across three states, Colorado, Delaware and Florida, as well as the cross-border role of the Irish parent company.

Chapter 11 gives companies protection from creditors and companies while debts are reorganised but, unlike here in Ireland, companies do not have to be insolvent to avail of the process.

That makes the process more attractive, in at least some cases, than examinership here, which is the potential alternative.

NAC and its lenders’ decision ultimately was to seek court protection in Virginia in the US.

Following the Chapter 11 process, the reorganised NAC will be majority-owned by its largest creditors.