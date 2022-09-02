Irish vulture fund wins tax windfall on UK Lehman assets

Staff collect their belongings from Lehman in New York as it shuts its doors. Photograph: Chip East/Reuters

An Irish company is entitled to an £18m (€21m) UK tax refund on a windfall it got after acquiring assets from the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers investment bank, a British tribunal has found.

The UK’s First Tier Tribunal ruled that interest payments received by Burlington Loan Management, a Dublin-based investment vehicle set up by New York hedge fund Davidson Kempner, were exempt from British taxes due to the double taxation treaty between Ireland and the UK.

The decision could potentially unlock £1bn in taxes on Lehman-related transactions carried out in the UK since the investment bank collapsed in September 2008, kicking off the global financial crisis.

Burlington, which was founded in 2009, had acquired a £142m debt claim in the administration of Lehman, which was paid in full by September 2016.

However, that claim generated nearly £91m interest by the time the debt was discharged, 80pc of which was paid to Burlington by Lehman’s administrators, minus £18m in withholding tax they believed was owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Burlington disputed the tax bill, claiming it was entitled to a full repayment because it pays taxes in Ireland – a position that was upheld last week by the UK tax trinbunal.

The case is potentially a landmark in a long-running set of tax disputes relating to the administration of Lehman, which left billions in distressed assets when it failed.

In 2019, the UK supreme court ruled that Lehman’s administrators were required to pay withholding tax on the £5bn in statutory interest payments, such as those bought by Burlington, which would have meant a £1bn windfall for HMRC.

However, hedge funds continued their legal battle to hang onto that money by launching actions based on treaties meant to prevent companies being taxed twice in different jurisdictions.

Burlington’s assets totalled $10.7bn at the end of December 2020, according to the company’s most recently filed accounts. According to court filings, 6pc of its assets are in Ireland.

The firm, a Section 110 special purpose vehicle created solely to manage distressed assets arising from the financial crisis, paid just over $3m in Irish tax that year, although historically it has paid amounts in the hundreds.