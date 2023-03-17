| 8.5°C Dublin

Irish stocks slip as banking concerns linger

A view of the Park Avenue location of the First Republic Bank, in New York City, US, March 10, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/David Delgado. Expand

Caoimhe Gordon and Elizabeth Howcroft

European stock indexes edged lower on Friday after an early recovery ran out of steam, while Wall Street futures were mixed as investor sentiment remained fragile after a week of turbulence.

Irish shares fell after modest rises in early trading.

