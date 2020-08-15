| 12.7°C Dublin

Irish stock exchange hosts $3bn of Belarus bonds as EU eyes sanctions

:: Euronext concern after disputed election results

:: Foreign ministers draw up Lukanshenko blacklist

Cry freedom: A protestor holds the Belarusian flag during protests in Minsk yesterday. Photo: AP Expand

Officials at the Irish stock exchange are understood to be monitoring developments in Brussels and Belarus as the European Union prepares to impose sanctions on the government of Alexander Lukashenko.

Yesterday evening, EU foreign ministers, including Ireland's Simon Coveney, took the first steps towards new sanctions on Belarus. Ministers are understood to have agreed to ask officials to draw up a list of individuals to be blacklisted.

Belarus has a relatively closed economy and is one of Ireland's least important trade partners - the country buys little from us and its main exports include tractors and linen.