Irish stock exchange hosts $3bn of Belarus bonds as EU eyes sanctions

Officials at the Irish stock exchange are understood to be monitoring developments in Brussels and Belarus as the European Union prepares to impose sanctions on the government of Alexander Lukashenko.

Yesterday evening, EU foreign ministers, including Ireland's Simon Coveney, took the first steps towards new sanctions on Belarus. Ministers are understood to have agreed to ask officials to draw up a list of individuals to be blacklisted.

Belarus has a relatively closed economy and is one of Ireland's least important trade partners - the country buys little from us and its main exports include tractors and linen.

However, there are more than $3bn (€2.5bn) of Belarus government-linked bonds listed on Euronext Dublin, which operates the Irish stock exchange.

The Belarus bonds include $2bn of sovereign debt, borrowed by President Lukashenko's government through the Irish structure, and $700m of bonds issued by the Development Bank of Belarus, a state-owned entity. Belarus's entire foreign debt is $17bn, according to the country's finance ministry.

Depending on what sanctions the EU could introduce, trading in bonds could be restricted or subject to enhanced scrutiny.

Euronext declined to comment yesterday, but it is understood compliance staff at the market operator are monitoring the political situation in order to respond to any rule changes that arise.

Friday's swift decision to explore sanctions came after at least nine EU member states and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pushed for an EU-wide response to Belarus's disputed election result and the subsequent violent crackdown on protesters.

EU sanctions, if they are imposed, can range from sweeping restrictions on trade with a country to targeted measures such as a blacklist of senior people in or close to a country's government. Those people can be banned from entering the EU and have any assets in the Union frozen.

Financial structures that support medical services or other vital infrastructure, which can include proceeds of government bonds, are unlikely to be affected by sanctions.

A final decision on EU action could still take weeks.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark called in a letter for "restrictive measures" against those responsible for the official election result.

The result, which is widely regarded as rigged, gave 80pc of votes cast to long-time president Alexander Lukashenko.

Protests following the result have seen beatings of protesters by security forces, who detained around 6,700 people.

"We would need to find a careful balance between pressure against and engagement with Belarus President Lukashenko," said the letter, seen by Reuters.

"We believe the EU should assume the role of a mediator as soon as possible."

Germany, Austria and Sweden had already called for immediate sanctions.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted: "We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in Belarus. I am confident today's... discussion will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus to fundamental freedoms and democracy."

The EU first imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2004 and tightened them in 2011 over abuses of human rights and democratic standards. But many were lifted after a release of political prisoners in 2016.

Mr Lukashenko's government denies electoral fraud.

Additional reporting Reuters