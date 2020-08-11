Irish sales fall at Dominos

Fast food chain Dominos has reported a fall in sales in Ireland for the 26 weeks ended June 28.

Sales here were down 3.6pc against what the company said was a “strong comparative.”

The performance here contrasts with the UK where the company saw sales increase 4.8pc during the period.

The group said underlying pre-tax profits dropped 4.6pc to £47.6m (€52.8m) in the six months to June 28 after it was hit by £6.2m (€6.8m) in costs for extra safety measures amid the pandemic.

Domino’s switched off customer collection throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, seeing collections tumble 87pc in the second quarter, while deliveries surged 22pc – 23pc higher in the lockdown period.

The group said that, at a sales level, deliveries more than offset the collection hit, though order numbers were affected and fell 11pc during lockdown and 5pc overall in the first half.

But it has since restarted contact-free collections as lockdown restrictions have eased and said trading in the first few weeks of the second half has been “encouraging”.

Domino’s said recent trading had also been boosted by the return of Premier League football, an increase in UK staycations and the VAT reduction on hot food.

It is expecting to book another £2m in coronavirus-related costs in the second half, it added.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of Domino’s Pizza Group, said it was a “resilient” first-half performance.

“While trading in the first few weeks of the second half has been encouraging, it is too early to conclude on how consumer behaviour will evolve,” he said.

(Additional reporting PA)

Online Editors