Irish-owned Disney World pub racked up $1.9m profit before Covid hit

The Dublin-based owners of the Raglan Road Irish pub at Disney World in Florida say the outlook for their business is “positive” despite the pandemic.

The pub, owned by John Cooke and Paul Nolan, saw its turnover remain static at $28.2m (€23.5m) in 2019, while pre-tax profits jumped to $1.9m from $1.6m a year earlier.

Disney closed its theme parks early last year as the Covid crisis struck. While Disney World in Orlando re-opened in June last year, there were limitations imposed on some attractions due to health and safety measures. All told, the pandemic has cost Disney billions of dollars in lost operating income.

Accounts for the company behind the Raglan Road pub note that at the time the statements were signed off at the beginning of this month, the outlet was operating at an 80pc occupancy capacity.

“The directors have considered the impact of the pandemic and are of the opinion that the outlook is positive,” they note.

The Raglan Road pub employed almost 300 people at the end of 2019, before the pandemic hit. It’s a popular destination, and features Irish dancing and Irish music.

Mr Cooke and Mr Nolan are the only directors of the company behind the award-winning Florida outlet, Great Irish Pubs Holdings.

The firm paid them a total of $660,000 last year, which included emoluments of $481,000 and pension contributions of $179,000. The total compared to $1.1m in 2018.

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon was the chef partner at the restaurant until the end of 2017.

He announced his departure that year, saying that increasing commitments to his family and his Dunbrody Country House Hotel in Co Wexford played a role in his decision to end his relationship with the Disney pub.

Last month, Disney said that continuing measures to prevent the spread of Covid had continued to impact its theme parks and other activities such as its cruise ships business. But Disney chief executive Bob Chapek sounded a positive note for investors.

“We’re pleased to see more encouraging signs of recovery across our businesses, and we remain focused on ramping up our operations while also fuelling long-term growth for the company,” he said.

“This is clearly reflected in the reopening of our theme parks and resorts, increased production at our studios, the continued success of our streaming services, and the expansion of our unrivalled portfolio of multi-year sports rights deals for ESPN and ESPN+,” he said.