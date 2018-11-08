Irish mytaxi passengers can access app in 100 European cities as firm expands

Irish mytaxi passengers travelling to Europe are now able to use the app in 100 cities across the landscape.

The firm has just announced its latest launch in Italy's 3rd biggest city, Naples.

It adds to the usage of the app in the country, which is already available in Rome, Milan and Turin.

The fleet in Naples will initially include 200 drivers at the outset, with mytaxi forming a partnership with local football club SSC Napoli.

Andy Batty, Chief Operations Officer at mytaxi said that the firm have launched in a dozen new cities this year, including Manchester, Porto, Malaga and Katowice.

"mytaxi offers the most extensive footprint of any taxi app in Europe - and our passengers benefit by being able to use the same app in several European markets and cities when they travel."

Mr Batty said the plan is to continue to expand their international presence, with a focus also on growth in existing mytaxi markets.

mytaxi carried more than 4 million passengers in Ireland over the third quarter of 2018.

Online Editors