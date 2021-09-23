Irish-led Corre Energy raises €12m in Dublin listing

Patrick McClughan, chief commercial officer of Corre Energy and Keith McGrane, CEO of the group

Corre Energy has raised €12m in its initial public offering on Euronext Dublin.

The company’s market value will be €62m following its admission to the stock exchange here, according to a statement from the group.

Corre Energy is headquartered in the Netherlands and led by Irishman Keith McGrane.

The company is focused on the development and future operation of grid-scale underground renewable energy storage facilities, as well as the production and sale of green hydrogen.

It intends to use the proceeds from the placing, as well as previously disclosed €20m investment by Italian fund, Fondo Italiano per l'Efficienza Energetica, to continue the development of its flagship hydrogen-based storage projects in the Netherlands and Denmark.

In addition, the group said the funding will be used to accelerate the development of an existing pipeline of 11 European Union designated projects across the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark and “for general corporate purposes.”

"Corre Energy is very pleased to be joining Euronext Growth which marks an important milestone in our journey to decarbonise the electricity system through the development of grid-scale storage of renewable energy and the production and sale of green hydrogen,” Keith McGrane, CEO of Corre Energy said.

“Our initial raise of over €12m was heavily over-subscribed and we are delighted to welcome our new institutional shareholders to our share register.”

He added that the company is now “well positioned as a first mover in a technology solution that we believe will be a game changer for environmentally and economically sustainable green energy."

Davy acted as sole bookrunner, broker and Euronext Growth advisor in connection with the placing.

Corre Energy is chaired by Frank Allen, who is a board member and chair of Iarnród Éireann. The UCC-graduate is also an independent advisor to the World Bank on a number of infrastructure projects.