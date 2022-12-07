Irish growth rate keeps the eurozone from slipping into contraction

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said interest rates may need to 'restrict' growth to help bring down inflation. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Irish multinational activity buoyed the eurozone economy in the third quarter, leading to a slight uptick in growth.

Gross domestic product in Ireland - which includes the large multinational sector - grew 2.3pc between July and September, compared to the previous three months, figures from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, show.

The Irish economy grew at close to the same rate in the previous three months but is slowing from a high of 7pc in the first quarter.

Activity across the eurozone is also slowing, with GDP rising by just 0.3pc in the 19 countries using the single currency. GDP grew 0.4pc in the EU.

Eurozone growth was expected to turn negative in the third quarter as the war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices and rising interest rates took their toll.

Growth was slightly positive - but close to zero - in the euro’s largest economies, including Germany, Italy and France.

Cyprus, Malta, Romania and Luxembourg showed the highest growth rates after Ireland.

But Dutch growth slipped into negative territory. Nine of the EU’s 27 members’ economies shrank in the quarter.

The news comes a week ahead of the European Central Bank’s next rate-setting meeting, when it is expected to raise rates a fourth time.

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said he expected a hike of at least 0.5pc, which would take the bank’s main lending rate to 2.5pc.

He warned the bank will need to raise rates further into “restrictive” territory - code for dampening demand and economic growth.

The Irish domestic economy is already shrinking, according to recent Central Statistics Office data.

Gross national product - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals - fell by 2.2pc between July and September.

Modified domestic demand, a broader measure of underlying domestic activity, declined by 1.1pc, the CSO said.