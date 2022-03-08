Irish funds racing to sell Russian investments and identify exposures

Irish investment managers are in the process of trying to dump Russia risk from their funds in a rush to comply with sanctions and honour the new taboo against doing any business that touches Moscow.

But getting out of Russia is easier said than done, as many affected securities have become virtually untradeable, according to fund managers, which can mean taking painful losses upfront.

Yet just as companies around the world are cutting ties to Russia, money managers are scouring their portfolios for any hint of Russian exposures and divesting where possible – and writing them off when not.

That means not only exiting positions in direct Russian securities, like government bonds or shares, but examining their other holdings for any trace of direct contamination or vulnerability to second round impacts from the war in Ukraine.

“When it comes to our own funds, we’re coming up with an ESG [environmental, social and governance] approach and looking through all our holdings to see exposures and rate them,” said one Dublin-based fund manager, referring to a common ethical investing standard.

The mainstream Irish investment managers who handle money on behalf of hundreds of thousands of Irish savers and insurance customers aren’t heavily invested in Russian assets, with most reporting less than 1pc of portfolios having direct exposure.

Nonetheless, the scramble is on to identify those assets quickly and get out where possible.

That means negotiations with third-party providers who run the big passive exchange traded funds that determine so much of global investment flows as well as specialist active managers hired to achieve top returns.

“We will be fully divesting of Russian holdings from our active portfolios, and we have been actively working with leading index providers to confirm Russia’s future role in global indices,” said a spokesperson for Irish Life, the biggest life and pensions group in the country with €101bn in assets under management.

“We have already seen several of these providers confirm Russia will be deleted and expect similar responses from others.”

New Ireland, which delegates investment to third party managers, said its partners were removing Russian exposures in line with sanctions and mandates.

One fund manager told the Irish Independent that most investment houses haven’t been able to get rid of all their Russian assets yet. Fixed income fund managers, who invest in corporate bonds and government securities, are just taking everything Russian and marking it down to zero, he said.

The Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM), the representative body for the industry, is having a board meeting on Thursday to hammer out a unified approach to dealing with Russian assets in Irish-managed funds.

““Knowing the way our members operate, I don’t expect they will have to do anything new because they’ll have done it already,” said CEO Michael D’Arcy.

But a bigger problem could be dealing with the volatility unleashed by the invasion.

“Anything consumer or travel related is getting toasted right now,” said one equity fund manager.

“We’re supposed to be recovering from Covid but the only thing in positive territory is energy and defence stocks.”