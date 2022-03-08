| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish funds racing to sell Russian investments and identify exposures

Many of the Russian stock and bond holdings cannot now be traded

Russian assets have taken a hammering as sanctions have stepped up Expand

Close

Russian assets have taken a hammering as sanctions have stepped up

Russian assets have taken a hammering as sanctions have stepped up

Russian assets have taken a hammering as sanctions have stepped up

Jon Ihle

Irish investment managers are in the process of trying to dump Russia risk from their funds in a rush to comply with sanctions and honour the new taboo against doing any business that touches Moscow.

But getting out of Russia is easier said than done, as many affected securities have become virtually untradeable, according to fund managers, which can mean taking painful losses upfront.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy