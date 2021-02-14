| 7.9°C Dublin

Irish food exporters hit by spiralling cost of shipping to China

Bord Bia says refrigerated container prices nearly doubled to over €5,000

Sean Pollock Email

Irish food exporters have been hit with a fresh blow as surging freight costs, container shortages and consumer concerns over Covid-19 affect trade with China.

Several food exporters had seen the Chinese and Asian markets as an opportunity to recoup some sales lost following Brexit.

However, recent developments with transport costs to China for food exporters have hit margins, creating competitiveness issues.

