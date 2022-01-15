| 1.3°C Dublin

Irish firms need to wise up to the need for diversity

The threat of proxy fights and disinvestment looms for those firms that don’t adapt to the new rules

SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala has $4trn in financial firepower at the firm's disposal to effect change. Photograph: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Expand

SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala has $4trn in financial firepower at the firm's disposal to effect change. Photograph: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

Jon Ihle

Last year American asset management giant State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) began a major campaign to improve racial diversity on the boards of the world’s biggest corporations.

Inspired by the movement for “racial reckoning” in the United States that followed the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the summer of 2020, SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala issued a letter last January warning the chairs of Ftse 100 and S&P 500 companies that his fund managers would try to vote them out if they didn’t improve minority representation among directors.

