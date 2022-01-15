Irish firms need to wise up to the need for diversity

Last year American asset management giant State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) began a major campaign to improve racial diversity on the boards of the world’s biggest corporations.

Inspired by the movement for “racial reckoning” in the United States that followed the police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in the summer of 2020, SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala issued a letter last January warning the chairs of Ftse 100 and S&P 500 companies that his fund managers would try to vote them out if they didn’t improve minority representation among directors.

With nearly $4trn (€3.5trn) in assets under management and stakes in most listed companies around the world through its pioneering exchange traded funds, SSGA is in a major position of influence on financial markets.

Taraporevala seems determined to wield it across a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, both in America and across the globe.

His road to Damascus moment was similar to the conversion experience of Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock, the world’s largest money manager, who embraced ESG after the financial crisis made him realise that monocultural groupthink in the boardroom was a major risk – not just to financial returns but even to capitalism itself.

SSGA was already pushing hard on gender balance last year as part of its 2017 “Fearless Girl” campaign when Taraporevala added race to its diversity palette.

The institutional investor is aiming for 30pc female representation on boards by next year’s proxy season.

Irish Ftse 100 companies Flutter, CRH, Smurfit Kappa and DCC already meet or exceed this standard, having added an increasing proportion of women directors over the years.

But the diversity ratchet only turns one way and those same companies have had to widen the spectrum of representation to stay on the right side of the evolving demands of big investors.

CRH, Flutter and DCC all appointed people of colour to their boards in the last year and shouldn’t attract hostility from SSGA at their annual general meetings this year.

Gonzalo Restrepo, a Colombian, has been a director for Smurfit Kappa since 2015.

SSGA expects companies to disclose their board diversity in one of two ways: either at the aggregate or individual level.

For example, ‘X per cent of our board is made up of people belonging to racial minorities’ or ‘Joe Bloggs is black’.

In a racially stratified society like the United States, where racial data is routinely collected from employers under civil rights legislation, this kind of census-taking is routine.

In an Irish context, it’s a little odd given Ireland’s past as a colonised country and its ambivalent status in the hierarchy of global whiteness.

What counts as an underrepresented minority here, where racial diversity is a very recent historical development?

The closest standard for Irish corporates is the UK’s “Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic” acronym BAME. By that measure, CRH (Asian), Flutter (Asian) and DCC (Asian) are all meeting the requirement.

Smurfit Kappa’s Restrepo, as a Latin American, certainly meets US criteria for minority status, but perhaps not so much in his native Colombia, where the country's indigenous population is the local “other”.

Nonetheless, the spirit is more important than the letter, especially since Taraporevala’s goal is not a world in perfect harmony so much as the optimisation of the drivers of sustainable long-term financial returns.

The bedrock belief behind SSGA’s diversity push according to this year’s proxy letter – and, really, all the proxy letters ever written on this topic – is that diversity of thought comes from diversity of experience.

This is obviously worth devoting resources to, as SSGA has tasked an asset stewardship team with keeping track of disclosures and doing targeted engagement and enforcement of Taraporevala’s preferred standards.

It turns out that ignoring the perspectives of women and racial minorities is fundamentally costly. Who could have guessed?

So fussy requirements for substantive and detailed disclosures on board composition are really more than window dressing and should have some laudable impacts even while making millionaire fund managers even richer.

Moreover, the axes of diversity are likely to keep extending in new directions.

SSGA’s detailed guidance on implementing the new diversity standards gesture towards other areas for development in future years, such as LGBTQ+ and disability representation.

We can probably add neurodiversity to that list, as well.

This year it’s the bigger companies that have to comply, but in coming years SSGA is moving on to the smaller indices where the bulk of Euronext Dublin companies are listed.

These have a bit more work to do in terms of getting women and minorities on their boards, but the threat of proxy fights and disinvestment looms.

As Taraporevala said in his letter, the reputational and regulatory risk of not doing so will only increase in the coming years.

