Irish firm connected to South African graft probe

An Irish crane manufacturer is caught up in a corruption scandal involving the alleged influencing of state contracts by one of South Africa’s richest families.

A judicial commission in South Africa has questioned the process under which a €47m contract was awarded to Liebherr in 2014 for the supply of 22 cranes to Transnet, a state-owned rail, port and pipeline company.

Killarney firm Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd hired Accurate Investments Ltd, a Dubai company controlled by the Gupta family, as “sales agent” to help win the contract.

Read More

The commission, led by South Africa’s acting chief justice Ray Zondo, found Liebherr made payments totalling $3.2m (€2.8m) to Accurate Investments but said Liebherr declined to provide any legitimate reason for these.

In a report delivered last week, it said evidence before it indicated the transaction was “tainted by corruption”.

The Killarney company is part of a German-Swiss equipment manufacturing, services and hotels empire, employing 48,000 people worldwide.

In a statement, Liebherr told the Irish Independent an internal investigation found the transactions were “legally sound” and that no laws or regulations had been broken by the Liebherr entities and employees involved. However, it admitted the investigation found that more stringent background checks could have been performed before entering the agency agreement.

The commission has been conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into the “state capture” – a term used to describe the diverting of public resources for private gain – of Transnet by the Guptas, three brothers who were close associates of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

The Liebherr deal is just a small part of a sprawling report which recommended the prosecution of political and business figures for facilitating “state capture”.

The Indian-born Gupta brothers, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, have previously been sanctioned by the US and UK for alleged corrupt activities.

They are accused of using their friendship with Mr Zuma to profit financially.

The commission said that while it did not fully investigate the Liebherr contract, “money flow” reports indicated “these transactions were tainted by corruption and contributed to the illegal flow of funds to the Gupta enterprise”.

The report said Liebherr made at least eight payments totalling $3.2m to Accurate Investments between July 2013 and May 2014.

It said the Dubai company was primarily “a vehicle through which kickbacks could be laundered”.

Read More

“Liebherr has not provided any details of the services that Accurate Investments allegedly provided as sales agent to it in relation to the sales contract,” the report said.

“It is difficult to conceive of any legitimate payments that could have been made by Liebherr to a sales agent in respect of a cranes contract that ought to have been awarded by a fair, competitive and transparent process.

“If there was any legitimate reason for these payments to Accurate Investments as a sales agent, Liebherr could have been expected to place evidence before the commission but it declined to do so.”