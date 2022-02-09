| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish firm connected to South African graft probe

Liebherr paid €2.8m to agent before winning €47m contract

Jacob Zuma speaking to supporters outside court in May 2021. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Jacob Zuma speaking to supporters outside court in May 2021. Photo: Reuters

Jacob Zuma speaking to supporters outside court in May 2021. Photo: Reuters

Jacob Zuma speaking to supporters outside court in May 2021. Photo: Reuters

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

An Irish crane manufacturer is caught up in a corruption scandal involving the alleged influencing of state contracts by one of South Africa’s richest families.

A judicial commission in South Africa has questioned the process under which a €47m contract was awarded to Liebherr in 2014 for the supply of 22 cranes to Transnet, a state-owned rail, port and pipeline company.

Most Watched

Privacy