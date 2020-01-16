Irish exports boost eurozone surplus as Germany falters

Data released by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat yesterday showed that between January and November last year, the 19 countries that make up the euro area recorded a trade surplus of €203.4bn.

The bulk of that surplus was accounted for by Germany, the largest economy in the bloc.

Ireland's trade surplus was €61.6bn as exports overall grew by 9pc from the first 11 months of 2018 and rose by 15pc to non-EU countries thanks to the economy's leverage to the growing US market.

In contrast, German exports were up just 1pc overall as its economy grew by its slowest pace in six years.

Germany narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter of last year and its economy grew by just 0.6pc in 2019, according to official government figures.

Traditional strengths in auto and machinery exports have been hit by slowing global demand and Germany's car industry has been hit by a series of emissions scandals and the rise of electric vehicles.

"The German economy still has two faces: a strong domestic one on the back of record high employment, consumer and government spending, and a weak industrial one on the back of the global manufacturing slowdown and its sector-specific problems in the automotive industry," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

Ireland's export mix - by contrast with Germany's - is skewed to the US, which remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and is heavily concentrated in sectors such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The bloc's chemicals exports outside the EU rose 9.2pc between January and November from a year earlier while machinery and vehicle exports, which are traditional German strengths, were up just 1.2pc.

There was a "Brexit effect" apparent in November's exports as shipments to the UK slowed after a period of strength thanks to stock building in the run up to the then-October 31 deadline.

The outlook does not appear to be improving as eurozone industrial production ticked slightly higher - by 0.2pc in November after a slump in October.

"The small rise in eurozone industrial production in November was nowhere near enough to reverse the previous month's decline, so the fourth quarter is likely to have been yet another weak quarter for the region's manufacturing sector," said Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics.

The World Bank's most recent economic forecasts, released this month, put growth in the Eurozone this year at just 1.0pc, a pace that puts it level with the 2019 performance of Japan, a country that has become a byword for snail's pace growth and inflation.

Despite the lethargy of European growth, governments are not using their budget firepower to spend their way out of a recession.

Based on budget submissions to the European Commission, extra planned spending in 2020 amounts to just 0.4pc of total gross domestic product (GDP), a tiny amount.

There have been frequent calls for Germany to loosen its purse strings as it runs a budget surplus and needs to upgrade its infrastructure.

Given the low cost of borrowing and sluggish economy, other countries should look at more spending, according to a new report by Oxford Economics.

"The European Central Bank might have minuscule room to cut rates further, but a broad consensus is that the bank's conventional toolbox is essentially exhausted," said economist Tomas Dvorak.

"With interest rates already below zero and the risk that deeper cuts could be counterproductive, government spending becomes much more effective in terms of the results it produces," he said.

"In fact, every €1 eurozone governments spend will boost output on average by €1.60. The high multipliers are in both instances driven by crowding in of private consumption and investment, while net trade slightly worsens due to import leakages."

