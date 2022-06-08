Irish export numbers lifted eurozone growth higher than expected in the first quarter

May inflation estimates for the eurozone are due tomorrow. Stock image

A surge in Irish growth drove eurozone activity twice as high as expected in the first three months of the year.

A 10.8pc increase in Irish gross domestic product (GDP) drove 0.6pc growth in the 19-member eurozone and 0.7pc in the EU, compared to the last three months of 2021.

It comes less than a month after EU statisticians predicted 0.3pc quarterly growth in the euro area and 0.4pc in the EU.

According to the EU’s statistics agency, the GDP surge is due to an increase in inventories and external balances, while spending fell across the 19-member eurozone and 27-member EU.

Household spending fell by 0.7pc in the euro area and by 0.5pc in the EU, after contracting in the previous three months.

Government spending fell by 0.3pc in both zones in the first quarter.

Exports were also up slightly, by 0.4pc in both zones after close to 3pc growth at the end of 2021, while imports decreased.

The war in Ukraine broke out at the very end of the quarter, when Russia invaded on February 24. Eurozone economies were also still experiencing the ongoing spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The revision to the figures is “unusual”, according to a note from Bloomberg Economics, but “the big contribution from inventories and volatile growth in Ireland mean the data should not be taken as a sign of resilience”.

Excluding Ireland, GDP growth in the eurozone would have slowed to 0.3pc in the first quarter, from 0.5pc in the final three months of 2021.

Data from Ireland’s national accounts, published last week, show the surge is almost entirely down to exports, concentrated in the multinational sector.

Modified domestic demand, which focuses on economic activity, shrank by a point in the first quarter this year, compared to the final quarter of 2021. Consumer and government spending also fell, and there was a sharp drop in construction spending.

Other eurozone countries saw close to zero growth in the first quarter of 2022, with activity rising rose 0.1pc in Italy, 0.2pc in Germany and 0.3pc in Spain, compared to the final quarter of 2021..

Growth slowed to zero in The Netherlands and contracted by 0.2pc in France.

The only countries to see growth above 2pc were Romania (5.2pc), Latvia (3.6pc), Croatia (2.7pc), Portugal (2.6pc), Poland (2.5pc), Greece (+2.3pc) and Hungary (2.1pc).

It comes as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicts a bigger hit to the eurozone economy this year as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Eurozone growth is expected to slow to 2.6pc this year and 1.6pc in 2023, with the European Central Bank expected to raise rates this summer as inflation rises higher.

“Countries worldwide are being hit by higher commodity prices, which add to inflationary pressures and curb real incomes and spending, dampening the recovery,” OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.

“This slowdown is directly attributable to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression, which is causing lower real incomes, lower growth and fewer job opportunities worldwide.”