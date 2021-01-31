| 3.4°C Dublin

Irish businessman told he must pay $36m to leave China

Irish embassy requests to attend court and police interrogations denied

O’Halloran’s wife Tara and children Ben, Amber, Isabella and Scarlett. Photo: Fergal Phillips

O’Halloran’s wife Tara and children Ben, Amber, Isabella and Scarlett. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Fearghal O'Connor

Shanghai police have demanded a $36m (€30m) 'corporate ransom' from Irish executive Richard O'Halloran to allow him to return home.

O'Halloran has been barred from leaving China for almost two years after being caught up in a legal row involving the Chinese shareholder of a Dublin aviation-leasing firm he works for.

The Foxrock father-of-four was told by police during an interrogation three weeks ago that his exit ban had been lifted. But O'Halloran, who has never been charged with any wrongdoing by the Chinese, was then denied boarding at Shanghai airport after booking a flight home.

