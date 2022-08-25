Irish-based firm named in US ‘dark money’ donation controversy

An Irish-based company has found itself unwittingly at the centre of a major US political controversy because of an acquisition it made last year.

Dublin-headquartered Eaton Corporation, a New York Stock Exhange-listed power management firm with about €20bn in annual sales, bought Chicago-based electrical manufacturer Tripp Lite for $1.65bn (€1.66bn) in March 2021.

But that money didn’t go to Tripp Lite’s founder and sole shareholder, Barre Seid.

That’s because before the deal closed, Mr Seid donated 100pc of the firm’s shares to the Marble Freedom Trust, a low-profile but highly influential conservative foundation, according to tax records uncovered by The New York Times.

The series of transactions appear to have avoided tax liabilities, according to a report in the paper.

Now Marble Freedom has an even larger war chest to spend on conservative causes, such as anti-abortion activism, bankrolling right-wing think tanks and promoting the careers of influential Republican judges.

Read More

According to the report, the $1.65bn exceeds the total spending of the 15 most active Democratic non-profit political organisations during the 2020 presidential election year in the US.

It is also nearly double the $900m Republican affiliated groups spent that year, meaning that the party that nominated Donald Trump now has a significant edge in ‘dark money’, unreported funds used to influence the American political system.

Marble Freedom is run by Republican operative Leonard Leo, who has used money and clout via a network of political non-profits, such as the Federalist Society, to help confirm conservative judges, make abortion less accessible and to restrict voting, among other causes.

Eaton was founded in New Jersey in 1911, but became an Irish company in 2012 when it bought Cooper Industries in a so-called tax inversion.

Cooper, an industrial firm with roots dating back to 1833, was incorporated in Ireland at the time of the transaction.

Eaton’s 2021 accounts show it has 86 employees in Ireland out of a global workforce of 86,000.

Eaton did not reply to a request for comment.