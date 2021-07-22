Irish banks welcome radical money-laundering reform

Irish banks have welcomed a “radical” reform of EU anti-money laundering rules that would see the bloc directly supervise the riskiest firms and regulate crypto traders.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said the new 250-person anti-money laundering authority will to weed out suspicious cross-border transactions.

Keith Gross, the BPFI’s head of financial crime and security, said the proposals tabled on Tuesday include a “set of radical reforms that will greatly assist and bolster our members in their daily and ongoing work – detecting, preventing and disrupting money laundering and the financing of terrorism here in Ireland and across the EU.”

The new rules will force cryptocurrency exchanges to reveal the sellers and beneficiaries of crypto assets, will cap cash transactions at €10,000 across the bloc, and extend EU supervision over the legal, accounting and real estate sectors, not just banks.

However, the EU agency will only directly control a small number of firms in the financial sector.

“This is not a replacement for enforcing legislation,” said German Green MEP Sven Giegold. “Most businesses will never be controlled by this agency.”

The new rules come in the form of a regulation, which will be directly applicable in the same way across the EU’s 27 members.

Governments were allowed to interpret previous anti-money laundering rules, leading to European Commission criticism of Ireland’s failure to keep proper track of lawyers, accountants and other agents setting up trusts on behalf of clients.

In Ireland, the Garda Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Department of Justice, and the Central Bank are jointly responsible for combating money laundering.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said that the Central Bank is working on a centralised bank account registry, as required under previous EU rules, and that a central register of trusts was established in April this year by the Revenue Commissioners.

Tony Murphy, Ireland’s member of the European Court of Auditors, which scrutinises EU spending and revenue-raising, said current rules mean “the EU’s powers were split between several bodies”.

“The responsibility of the Commission was quite limited in a lot of ways,” he told the Irish Independent. “They weren’t doing very much on their own initiative. It was quite reactive, in terms of the media raising issues and then cases being taken.”