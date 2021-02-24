| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish-backed ‘blank cheque’ firm to raise $345m in US

Blank cheque companies known as SPACS have boomed on Wall Street. Brendan McDermid/Reuters Expand

Close

Blank cheque companies known as SPACS have boomed on Wall Street. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Blank cheque companies known as SPACS have boomed on Wall Street. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Blank cheque companies known as SPACS have boomed on Wall Street. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Dubliner John Carr has joined a suite of veteran top brass in the global resources sector planning to raise $345m (€284m) in the United States via a so-called blank cheque company to fund a significant acquisition – most likely in the mining sector.

Mr Carr, who’s based in Ireland, has been involved in resources and other sectors including property.

The other backers of the blank cheque firm, ESM Acquisition Corporation, include Mick Davis, the former CEO of mining giant Xstrata. He serves as ESM’s chief executive. Xstrata was acquired by Glencore in 2013.

Most Watched

Privacy