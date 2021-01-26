Irish-backed ‘blank cheque’ firm lifts US flotation proceeds to $330m

A US blank cheque company spearheaded by Irish businessmen has raised more than originally anticipated via a public listing in New York after strong investor demand.

North Atlantic Acquisition Company, which is spearheaded by executives including CEO Gary Quin and president Patrick Doran, floated on the Nasdaq last Friday having initially filed to raise up to $300m (€247m) directly from the market.

But that amount was upsized to $330m by the special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC). The shares floated at $10 each and by yesterday afternoon were trading at $10.57.

Apart from the $330m raised from investors, an additional $45m of shares could be sold to underwriters.

The SPAC also intends to raise $100m via a private placement when it completes its first acquisition.

SPACs are entities used to take firms public without navigating the traditional flotation process.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation intends to make its first acquisition targeting a company with an enterprise value of between $1bn and $2bn .

It said it will effect a business combination “with a leading corporate with global ambition” in Europe or the United States.

The company intends to acquire businesses in the consumer, industrials or telecoms sectors, but will also look other areas. Its primary focus will be Europe.

Mr Quin has held a number of senior roles, including vice chairman at Credit Suisse. A former executive of Denis O’Brien’s Digicel, he was also CEO of telecoms firm Blackrock Communications.

As a senior adviser to US investment giant Blackstone, he played a key role for the firm during the 2012 examinership of Eir, formerly Eircom. That process saw lenders including Blackstone seize control of the then ailing business.

He also advised the government on the sale of its 25.1pc stake in Aer Lingus to IAG in 2015.

Mr Doran sold his Dublin-based packaging company Americk in 2016 to Spanish group Saica.

The Irish firm was established in the 80s. It has production facilities in Ireland and the UK and had annual sales of about €122m at the time it was sold.

Mr Doran later founded and heads Woodberry Capital, a private investment firm. Its portfolio of assets includes buildings in Belfast, Dublin and Warsaw.

North Atlantic’s chief financial officer is Mark Keating. He was director of finance at Accenture, and was involved in the consultancy giant’s initial public offering in 2001. He is also a partner at Woodberry Capital.

“We believe the rapid evolution of the digital economy and accompanying digital infrastructure creates dislocation and has critical implications for consumer preferences and supply chains of related companies,” North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation has told investors.

“We believe our management team’s experience and skillset in our core industries aligns well to capitalise on opportunities that will emerge from the current digital disruption,” it added.

