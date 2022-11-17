Irish-backed $400m Spac investment vehicle NAAC may have to hand cash back to investors as it fails to land a deal

TikTok uses TeleSign - the target for NAAC - for two-step authorisation

It looks increasingly likely that a $400m (€400m) Irish-backed investment vehicle will have to hand back its cash pile to shareholders as it nears crunch time for consummating a takeover deal.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) floated on the Nasdaq in January last year. It’s a so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Company (Spac) that hoovered up money from cash-flush investors in order to buy or merge with an existing company.

But NAAC has warned investors in a quarterly update that it’s “uncertain” that it will be able to complete a deal by January 26. Under its structure, it has until then to do so or else must return the money to shareholders within 10 days of that date.

It raised $383m in January last year amid a raft of Spac flotations as investors sought returns on cash in what was then a low interest rate environment.

NAAC was co-founded by its chief executive, Gary Quin. He’s a former vice chairman at Credit Suisse. Another key co-founder is businessman Patrick Doran.

Earlier this year a planned deal that would have seen NAAC merge with US-based tech business Telesign, which is owned by Belgian mobile phone company Proximus, fell apart.

Under the deal, which valued Telesign at more than $1.7bn including cash from NAAC, Proximus would retain a 66pc share of Telesign. NAAC shareholders would own 22pc and about 4.9pc would be split between NAAC founders.

That would have made for a stunning return on the $25,000 that the founders paid for their shares. But the deal foundered during the summer, leaving NAAC scouting for a fresh target.

NAAC insisted last month that its stated aim is to complete a deal and that has not changed.

A spokesman reiterated that position yesterday despite the time available to complete a transaction rapidly dwindling.

If NAAC fails to seal a deal and waits until next year to return cash to shareholders, it will be forced to shoulder the cost of a new 1pc excise tax being introduced in the United States from January 1.

The tax applies to certain share buybacks by domestic US publicly-traded companies.

However, NAAC insists that the amount of excise tax it would be liable for under the new rules could be impacted by a number of factors.

However, it also noted that the tax could reduce the amount of cash it has available to complete a business combination and affect its ability to complete such a transaction. NAAC has incurred more than $4m in operating costs since it was established.