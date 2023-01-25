| 9.1°C Dublin

Irish-backed $400m Spac holds crunch vote on deal deadline

TikTok uses TeleSign which had been a target for NAAC Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Investors are due to decide this evening (Wednesday) if they’ll give Irish-backed investment vehicle North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation an extra six months to complete a deal with $400m (€369m) of cash it raised two years ago.

Even if it secures the approval from shareholders, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) will face an unenviable challenge in sealing a transaction within the narrow window, given the complexities associated with dealmaking.

