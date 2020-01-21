Irish and UK sales rise at Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone has revealed sales of electrical goods held up well during the Christmas period, with sales in the UK and Ireland up 2pc on a like-for-like basis in the 10 weeks to January 4.

But its Carphone Warehouse division continued to suffer, with sales down 9pc on a like-for-like basis.

Overall, when the company's Nordic and Greek businesses are included, like-for-like sales were flat.

Alex Baldock, Dixons Carphone chief executive, said the period "saw us continue to invest in our strategic initiatives with encouraging results. Credit and services adoption rates increased, online sales grew strongly, and our newly remodelled stores performed well".

He added: "Coupled with our unambiguous 'You won't get it cheaper. Full stop' price promise, alongside better availability and delivery, this led to big improvements in customer satisfaction and strong market share gains in Electricals."

