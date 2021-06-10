| 14.8°C Dublin

Ireland well positioned to be an important ally for the US in battle to define the world’s technology rules

US President Joe Biden needs to offer something to get European support. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg Expand

David McCourt

US President Joe Biden heads to Europe this week for a G7 meeting – his first official foreign trip.

He’ll be trying to get European support on America’s investment prohibition into Chinese military-linked companies. Tax will also be on the agenda.

But President Biden should not ignore an equally critical imperative: defining the world’s technology rules.

