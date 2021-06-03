| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s housing failures are shared by many countries 

David Chance

Try living in Seoul which is home to 10 million people, has a population density of 16,000 people per square kilometre and where it takes 16 times median annual earnings to get you on the property ladder. Photo: Bloomberg Expand

Close

Try living in Seoul which is home to 10 million people, has a population density of 16,000 people per square kilometre and where it takes 16 times median annual earnings to get you on the property ladder. Photo: Bloomberg

Try living in Seoul which is home to 10 million people, has a population density of 16,000 people per square kilometre and where it takes 16 times median annual earnings to get you on the property ladder. Photo: Bloomberg

Try living in Seoul which is home to 10 million people, has a population density of 16,000 people per square kilometre and where it takes 16 times median annual earnings to get you on the property ladder. Photo: Bloomberg

If you listen to the national debate on housing, you could be forgiven for assuming that everyone apart from Ireland has sorted it.

Most of the debates here about the economy are either conducted in a bubble, or on the rare occasions other countries do feature they are used to rank Ireland as the best, or the worst, depending on which set of statistics you have decided to slice and dice.

To be sure, the country has come a long way in a very short time in terms of economic development. Dublin city and county are now home to half a million more people than it was in the year 2000 and that rapid growth has created its own problems.

Most Watched

Privacy