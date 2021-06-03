Ireland’s housing failures are shared by many countries 

If you listen to the national debate on housing, you could be forgiven for assuming that everyone apart from Ireland has sorted it.

Most of the debates here about the economy are either conducted in a bubble, or on the rare occasions other countries do feature they are used to rank Ireland as the best, or the worst, depending on which set of statistics you have decided to slice and dice.

To be sure, the country has come a long way in a very short time in terms of economic development. Dublin city and county are now home to half a million more people than it was in the year 2000 and that rapid growth has created its own problems.

But then plenty of other places have grown rapidly too. Try living in Seoul, as I did, which is home to 10 million people, has a population density of 16,000 people per square kilometre and where it takes 16 times median annual earnings to get you on the ladder.

You don’t have to go as far as Korea to find a city other than Dublin that has a housing crisis and soaring rents.

Most cities in western Europe are packed with young people on low incomes for whom making the rent is an issue. They have been joined by a new cohort of middle income earners who are now also facing affordability issues as rents have outpaced the modest wage gains seen across the eurozone since the end of the financial crisis.

While homeowners have in general benefitted from falling interest costs as the European Central Bank has kept its rates nailed to zero since 2014, renters have seen costs rise.

According to an analysis last week by the International Monetary Fund, during 2013-18, rental prices surged between 20-55pc in real terms in Dublin, Madrid, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and the City of Luxembourg. In Lisbon rents more than doubled during that period.

So what is to be done about this?

It’s best to start with what doesn’t work as the global housing problem shares another thing, bad solutions.

Rent controls have become a popular – and populist – solution because they appear to provide an easy answer to the problem. What better way to stop prices rising dramatically than to ban, or limit, rent hikes?

This solves the problem for one group of renters, those with existing long contracts, but does little to help new renters. They can encourage landlords to set higher rents to compensate for the prospect of falling real rents.

In general, rent controls will also lead to lower supply, which is self-defeating. A recent experiment in Berlin achieved little other than to privilege established renters and has since been struck down.

In Stockholm, for example, there’s a 10-year wait for a rent-controlled apartment.

The answer to high rents, is quite simply, more supply. That can come from the State, or the private sector.

We’re going to need an approach that is a mix of private and public sector. Social housing is part of the answer to that, and it expanding the limited use of securitisation of rents and subsidy payments here to finance construction, as is done widely in Finland for the state sector.

So, yes, let’s tax empty properties and land that lies vacant. We also need to think hard about subsidies like help to buy, which is a wasteful and distorting subsidy that actually makes the situation worse.

We also need to look hard at planning rules, zoning and height restrictions.

It is clear that what we are doing is not the solution. It’s also clear that Ireland is not alone in choosing to perpetuate bad housing outcomes.