Irelando, Florida: Profits soar at Raglan Road pub near Disney
Pre-tax profits at the Raglan Road Irish pub and restaurant at Disney World in Orlando, which is co-owned by Dubliners John Cooke and Paul Nolan, soared 45pc last year to $1.6m (€1.4m), newly-filed accounts for the business show.
The surge in profitability came as revenue at the popular resort venue rose to $28.7m (€25.6m) last year from $27m in 2017. Its cost of sales rose just 5pc to $6.6m.
The number of staff working for the company behind the Disney World outlet was cut to 274 from 366. However, its wages and salaries bill rose to $6.7m from $6.3m.
Mr Cooke and Mr Nolan are the only directors of the company behind the award-winning Florida outlet, Great Irish Pubs Holdings. The firm paid them a total of $1.1m last year, which included emoluments of $656,000 and pension contributions of $472,000.
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon was the chef partner at the restaurant until the end of 2017.
He announced his departure that year, saying that increasing commitments to his family and his Dunbrody Country House Hotel in Co Wexford played a part in his decision to step away from the Disney World venture.
Raglan Road last year named Irishman Mark O'Neill as its executive chef.
In 2011, a company behind a Raglan Road pub in Kansas that was 51pc-owned by the Great Irish Pubs group, filed for voluntary bankruptcy. The remaining 49pc of the company behind that Kansas pub was owned by a Dublin-based nominee firm.
The Kansas firm's creditors included Anglo Irish Bank, which was owed $5m, court filings showed. The late James Osborne, once a Ryanair director, was also a creditor, as was ex-Anglo Irish Bank boss Sean FitzPatrick. Lar Bradshaw, a former non-executive director at Anglo, was also a creditor of the US firm.
