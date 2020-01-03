Irelando, Florida: Profits soar at Raglan Road pub near Disney

Pre-tax profits at the Raglan Road Irish pub and restaurant at Disney World in Orlando, which is co-owned by Dubliners John Cooke and Paul Nolan, soared 45pc last year to $1.6m (€1.4m), newly-filed accounts for the business show.

The surge in profitability came as revenue at the popular resort venue rose to $28.7m (€25.6m) last year from $27m in 2017. Its cost of sales rose just 5pc to $6.6m.

The number of staff working for the company behind the Disney World outlet was cut to 274 from 366. However, its wages and salaries bill rose to $6.7m from $6.3m.

Mr Cooke and Mr Nolan are the only directors of the company behind the award-winning Florida outlet, Great Irish Pubs Holdings. The firm paid them a total of $1.1m last year, which included emoluments of $656,000 and pension contributions of $472,000.

