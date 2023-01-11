Ireland will not go into recession, insists Simon Coveney

Ireland will avoid recession this year, despite signs of a global economic slowdown, according to incoming Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

Earlier yesterday, in its annual report, the World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7pc, from its previous projection of 3pc.

The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies – the United States, Europe and China – the World Bank warned.

Mr Coveney said Ireland will escape recession.

“A lot of countries are going into recession this year,” he said, speaking at the launch of Enterprise Ireland’s year-end statement for 2022 in Dublin yesterday.

“We’re not going to. We’re going to work hard to make sure that we don’t. I still think we can see a year of growth and expansion and continued appetite for risk amongst Irish companies.”

Mr Coveney said there were “real challenges” in certain industries, referencing job losses in the tech sector at companies such as Amazon.

But he added that the net gains in the Irish economy in 2023 – especially from “resilient tech-orientated, smart, streetwise” domestic companies – would outweigh the impact of decisions made in boardrooms a long way from here”.

Meanwhile, if the World Bank forecast proves accurate, it would be the third-weakest annual expansion in three decades, behind only the deep recessions that resulted from the 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Though the United States might avoid a recession this year – the World Bank predicts the US economy will eke out growth of 0.5pc – global weakness will likely pose another headwind for America’s businesses and consumers, on top of high prices and more expensive borrowing rates.

The United States also remains vulnerable to further supply chain disruptions if Covid-19 keeps surging or Russia’s war in Ukraine worsens as it enters its second year.

And Europe, long a major exporter to China, will likely suffer from a weaker Chinese economy.

The World Bank report also noted that rising interest rates in developed economies like the United States and Europe will attract investment capital from poorer countries, depriving them of crucial domestic investment.

At the same time, the report said, those high interest rates will slow growth in developed countries at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has kept world food prices high.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added major new costs,” World Bank President David Malpass said.

Additional reporting, AP