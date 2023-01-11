| 7°C Dublin

Close

Ireland will not go into recession, insists Simon Coveney

We’re going to work hard to make sure that we don’t,’ says incoming Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo Expand

Close

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. Photo: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Christopher Rugaber

Ireland will avoid recession this year, despite signs of a global economic slowdown, according to incoming Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

Earlier yesterday, in its annual report, the World Bank, which lends money to poorer countries for development projects, said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half, to just 1.7pc, from its previous projection of 3pc.

Related topics

More On Simon Coveney

Most Watched

Privacy