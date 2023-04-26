Ireland unlikely to fall foul of revamped EU budget rules as surpluses mount

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said the state should not build up permanent expenditure and taxation commitments on the back of volatile corporation receipts. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A new budget battle is set to open up after the EU unveiled changes to its debt and deficit rules, its first major overhaul since the 2008 financial crisis.

Ireland – with its massive budget surpluses and below-average debt – is unlikely to come under added scrutiny from Brussels, but will have to submit regular four-year budget and reform plans showing how it intends to keep public debt in check.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said at an event today that he was “determined to maintain the public finances on a sustainable trajectory” but said there may be room for spending more on “strategic capital investments” in the years ahead – over and above the €165bn National Development Plan – thanks to Ireland’s bumper budget surpluses.

"We do have a very large public capital programme ,which is already fully funded,” he told a France Ireland Chamber of Commerce event on Wednesday.

"There have been capacity issues and we have to address those. But that said, I think there may be scope for some additional strategic capital investment over the years ahead, and we are examining those options at the moment.”

His comments came after figures from the Revenue Commissioner show corporation tax receipts were up 48pc year-on-year in 2022, with the 10 largest companies paying 57pc, or €13bn, of total net receipts.

Eddie Casey, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council’s chief economist, said the Government’s own national spending rule “should help to avoid Ireland increasing its over-reliance” on volatile corporation tax revenues.

The EU executive says it wants to make its 25-year-old debt and deficit rules more investment-friendly, after years of being accused of promoting austerity. The rules were suspended during the pandemic, but will kick back in from next year.

The revamp of the rules is focused on high-debt countries such as Italy and Belgium, which are likely to oppose a new debt-reduction threshold that was designed to placate Germany.

Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said the move was necessary to ensure there is “no heel dragging” on debt reduction, for instance, by pushing budget cuts on to the shoulders of future governments.

Under the new rules, countries that have debt over 60pc of gross domestic product (GDP) or deficits of more than 3pc will have to slash that debt by 0.5pc of GDP a year. The bloc says it intends to fine countries that fail to keep to their commitments.

But the Commission insists it will focus more on reining in annual spending, net of interest payments and tax hikes, rather than slashing debt.

Ireland has its own annual spending rule, which limits permanent spending increases to 5pc per year, but it was suspended during the pandemic.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said last week that he wants to “get back to a place” where spending rises are kept below 5pc.

The Department of Finance said last month that it “strongly” supports the EU's reforms.

The new rules must be approved by MEPs and governments and are unlikely to be in place until 2025.