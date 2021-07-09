Ireland trails as Europe’s flight numbers surge with arrival of Covid passports and easing of lockdowns

Passengers sit in a plane to depart Copenhagen Airport for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau

The number of flights in Europe’s airspace hit 64pc of 2019 levels on July 2 and was the highest figure since March 2020, according to the latest report from Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency that manages Europe’s airspace.

Eurocontrol, which is headed by Eamonn Brennan, the former head of the Irish Aviation Authority, said that its latest assessment is showing “good progress” across Europe as the majority of countries ease Covid-related restrictions.

The agency said there was 23,772 flights recorded in Europe in July 2. On Wednesday this week, there was 21,567 flights, which was 62pc of the number on the same day in 2019.

“We expect it to grow further from mid-July onwards,” said Eurocontrol.

But it noted that Ireland has the lowest volume of flights across the network, down 70pc compared to 2019, while the UK is still 68pc lower.

The seven-day average earlier this month showed the number of flights at 62pc of 2019 levels across the Eurocontrol network.

Ryanair is the busiest operator across the region, with 1,655 flights on Wednesday this week. That’s 64pc of its 2019 levels.

But Aer Lingus has continued to struggle as Ireland lags other EU countries in opening up air travel. The number of flights operated by the carrier on Wednesday this week was 80pc below the equivalent date in 2019.

While all other member states have already introduced the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate designed to ease restrictions for people who’ve either been vaccinated or had Covid and recovered, it won’t come into effect in Ireland until July 19.

At Dublin Airport, the number of flights on Wednesday this week was 69pc lower than on an equivalent day in 2019. That made the airport the third-worst performer in Europe, just ahead of Manchester and London Gatwick.

But compared to Wednesday June 23, the number of flights at Dublin Airport was up 22pc, at 227. The busiest country for flights on Wednesday this week in Eurocontrol’s network was Germany, followed by France, Spain and Turkey. The busiest airport was Amsterdam’s Schiphol.

EasyJet lifted its capacity by 158pc over the past two weeks and operated 628 flights on Wednesday. Low-cost airlines are now operating 54pc of 2019 flight volumes.

Eurocontrol said that jet fuel prices have also now returned to pre-Covid levels. It said the price of fuel were about $1 per gallon in October last year. They've now hit $1.91 a gallon.

Aside from seeing passenger revenues plummet during the pandemic, many carriers were hit with huge costs associated with mark-to-market losses for fuel.

With fuel prices now rising, they face decisions about whether to enter new hedging positions.