Ireland on US watch list of countries seen as 'potentially threatening' through currency manipulation
Ireland is one of nine nations on a new US watch list of countries seen as potentially threatening the US through currency manipulation because of a positive trading relationship.
China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam have all been placed on the monitoring list, reflecting what the US sees as unfavourable trade balances. But the US stopped short of calling any nation – including China a currency manipulator.
The Treasury Department is required by law to report to Congress every six months whether any countries are manipulating currencies to gain trade advantages
Online Editors