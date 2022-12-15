Ireland needs to worry about a growing trade rift between US and Europe as it targets further pharma FDI

IDA Ireland and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are looking for sources of foreign investment as the technology sector wobbles and they believe life sciences and pharmaceuticals could fill the gap. That might not be such a good idea as Washington and Brussels spar over trade subsidies once again.

It has been just over two years since the US and the European Union declared peace in a trade war over steel and aluminium tariffs that ensnared Kerrygold butter and Bailey’s Irish Cream in a series of tit-for-tat escalations.

Yet here we are again, seemingly on the verge of another transatlantic dispute, this time over $400bn (€379bn) of US government tax credits that aim to encourage electric vehicles and the greening of American utilities through renewables.

The problem with the new US law called the Inflation Reduction Act – as far as Europe sees it at least – is that these credits will all go to American companies or firms with plants in America, employing American workers. It is, in the view of Brussels and European capitals, a subsidy that will discriminate against firms based here.

It is a row that could once again involve Irish firms and trigger renewed scrutiny in Washington of American multinationals based here, especially those in the pharmaceuticals sector.

It is the accounting and tax mechanisms behind the shifting of US intellectual property here that have transformed Ireland’s economy measured by gross domestic product into a €420bn gorilla.

On this measure, the size of the economy has doubled since 2013. If you strip out those phantom financial flows – the economy has expanded to be sure, but measured by GNI* it is a more modest €230bn.

Goods exports to the US have risen from €21.4bn to €52.5bn between 2011 and 2021

As well as financial flows, Ireland has been a huge winner from the offshoring of US jobs, especially in the pharmaceuticals sector. Goods exports to the US have risen from €21.4bn to €52.5bn between 2011 and 2021, and have gone from less than 10pc of the bloc’s total to more than 13pc.

The goods trade surplus with the US is almost €35bn – that’s almost a fifth of the entire 27-member European Union’s goods surplus.

This is all flattering corporation tax revenues here which may hit €23bn this year.

Of course, it is America’s job to stop the leaks engendered by its tax code, but it is not just the US that loses. Pharmaceuticals are also an especially sensitive item, as evidenced by Senate investigations.

While you can understand that the production of goods with a high labour content – like clothing – are going to be offshored to countries with low labour costs, it makes a lot less sense that €41bn of chemicals, for which read pharmaceuticals, were exported to the US from Ireland last year.

Add in the tax losses to the US Treasury caused by financial engineering and also throw in the costs to the budget from drugs spending via Medicare, and this is a hot button issue.

At a time when tech multinationals are laying off Irish staff, it may have felt like a triumph for IDA to announce recently that Pfizer plans to invest more than €1.2bn at its Dublin factory, creating up to 500 new jobs and bringing its staffing here to 5,500.

That came hard on the heels of plans in August from Abbott Laboratories to hire 1,000 more people in a $450m investment, also announced by IDA.

These are the kind of announcements that also get noticed in Washington.

Ron Wyden, the Democrat who heads the Senate Finance Committee, is already asking Abbott about how its tax rates “are favourably impacted” by operations in Ireland, Malta and other countries.

An investigation by Christian Aid last year said Abbott was using a type of corporate tax structure – which the Government said it was abolishing three years ago – to avoid paying corporate tax on €477m. The company says it pays statutory taxes where it operates.

Merck is also being probed by Wyden’s committee over how it structures $17bn in sales of cancer drug Keytruda which is made here in Ireland while the patents are held in the Netherlands – another EU country that often figures in lists of European tax havens along with Ireland and Luxembourg.

It’s not just the US that loses money – Italy has seen billions of profits funnelled to the Netherlands and a recent watered-down tax deal agreed by EU states under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will do little to alter that, which of course accounts for Ireland’s rapid conversion to backing the move.

There may have been a change at the top and Donald Trump’s harsh gung-ho mantra of “trade wars are good and easy to win” has gone, but make no mistake, Joe Biden’s presidency is built around a US-first industrial policy.

While it is true Biden ended the 17-year long Boeing-Airbus trade dispute, he has also extended many of the Trump-era tariffs, keeping those aimed at China by his predecessor on the books and introducing harsher export restrictions.

That 2021 ‘peace deal’ with the EU over steel and aluminium replaced tariffs with quotas – hardly a win for free trade – and in September this year Biden signed into law a $53bn semiconductor subsidy programme.

The president hailed the signing of his Inflation Reduction Act using the kind of language that would not have been out of place in one of his predecessor’s rallies: “We’re going to build a future – the future – here in the United States of America with American workers, with American companies, with American-made products.”

The US and Europe are also clashing over the EU’s carbon border tax that levies duties on imports based on their CO2 emissions. Washington says these measures are discriminatory.

Europe as a whole has much more to lose than the US and is also coming under pressure over exports to China. From 2011 to 2021, the EU goods trade surplus with the US has more than doubled to €167bn.

Biden may well be the most Irish president since JFK and is a much smoother operator than Trump, but for all his smiles and his “I’m Irish” snap at the BBC, what really matters is “the economy, stupid”.