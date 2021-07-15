| 21.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland must embrace EU travel or lose connectivity it has built over decades

Richard Curran

At home Ryanair is operating around 34pc of its 2019 seat capacity while Aer Lingus has just 14pc

Ryanair is at around 34pc of its 2019 seat capacity compared to Aer Lingus with just 14pc Expand
Passengers board a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight at Dublin Airport, Ireland, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Companies are expanding in Dublin rather than the U.K. in a &quot;silent Brexit,&quot; according to Hibernia REIT Plc boss Kevin Nowlan. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Ryanair is at around 34pc of its 2019 seat capacity compared to Aer Lingus with just 14pc

Ryanair is at around 34pc of its 2019 seat capacity compared to Aer Lingus with just 14pc

Passengers board a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight at Dublin Airport, Ireland, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Companies are expanding in Dublin rather than the U.K. in a &quot;silent Brexit,&quot; according to Hibernia REIT Plc boss Kevin Nowlan. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Passengers board a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight at Dublin Airport, Ireland, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Companies are expanding in Dublin rather than the U.K. in a "silent Brexit," according to Hibernia REIT Plc boss Kevin Nowlan. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

/

Ryanair is at around 34pc of its 2019 seat capacity compared to Aer Lingus with just 14pc

The EU Digital Covid Certificates should have been emailed by now to everyone who has been vaccinated at a HSE centre.

The cert was originally intended to allow people to travel on holidays anywhere in the EU. But they are set to be used as a ticket to indoor dining.

Sadly, for the Irish aviation industry, it seems a lot more people are planning to use the cert to have a meal or a pint indoors, than to head off on a flight to somewhere.

Related topics

More On Aer Lingus

Most Watched

Privacy