Ireland loses FDI crown as value of new investment dropped by €40bn

OECD data shows investment into the EU fell faster than into Brexit stricken Britain 

Ireland experienced a 5pc increase in employment in IDA-supported firms in 2020, says Ibec economist Gerard Brady Expand

Sarah Collins

Foreign investment into Ireland tanked last year twice as fast as into the UK or Canada, but experts insists it was a blip. 

Flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country fell by $48bn (€40bn) in 2020  around 40pc – compared to 2019, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

