Ireland is still a winner from Intel’s billions invested here and there is a lot more to come

Adrian Weckler

Ireland had held out hope that Intel might double down here again in a move that would have made us the single most influential chip-making island outside Taiwan

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Photo: Tony Avelar/Bloomberg Expand

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Photo: Tony Avelar/Bloomberg

The glass is much more than half full.

That’s the message that Intel executives have for Irish people wondering whether we have gained or lost from its giant European investment announcement.

