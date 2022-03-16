Ireland is still a winner from Intel’s billions invested here and there is a lot more to come

The glass is much more than half full.

That’s the message that Intel executives have for Irish people wondering whether we have gained or lost from its giant European investment announcement.

To recap: Ireland secured a €12bn investment to expand an already-planned facility.

But Germany went one better, getting a €17bn investment for a new Intel mega-plant.

This is the facility that all of Europe wanted, and competed for, over the last year.

Ireland had held out hope that Intel might double down here again. If it had, it would have made us the single most influential chip-making island outside of Taiwan.

But the world is a different place to Intel’s last round of mega-investments.

Germany and France are no longer ambivalent about US foreign direct investment. After years of sneering and sniping at US-friendly Ireland, they’re losing their own hang-ups about competing for big US projects.

That leaves the Germans, in particular, in a very strong position. For Intel’s biggest investment prize, they were able to offer superior infrastructure, a bigger labour market, access to raw materials (steel is an issue) and closer proximity to major markets.

And Intel took it. CEO Pat Gelsinger was explicit in citing these as the reason why the tech giant chose Magdeburg for the €17bn mega-plant, Intel’s single biggest European investment.

The European Commission, which is never far from representing mainstream German and French administrative sentiment, is also happy with the result. It recently announced a €43bn Chips Act, intended to support the development of silicon and semiconductor activity within Europe. Some of this will likely feed into the new Intel deployment in Germany.

Regardless of all of this, it still seems churlish to say that Ireland “lost out” in Intel’s announcement. A €12bn investment with a near-guarantee of 1,600 new highly-skilled jobs and commitments of work for “decades” to come seems a bit more than a consolation prize.

Even still, the age of Ireland being the no-brainer destination for US tech companies like Intel looks like it’s coming to the end of this particular phase.

It is no small relief we’re generating our own tech unicorns.