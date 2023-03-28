| 13.4°C Dublin

Ireland in hunt to host EU’s new financial crime watchdog

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said Ireland is an "ideal" place for the EU's new anti-money laundering agency (Niall Carson/PA)

Sarah Collins

Ireland has thrown its hat in the ring to host a new EU body to fight financial crime.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said Ireland’s significant financial services sector, highly skilled labour force and strong relations with its EU partners would make the country an “ideal location” for the EU’s new anti-money laundering authority.

