Ireland in hunt to host EU’s new financial crime watchdog

Ireland has thrown its hat in the ring to host a new EU body to fight financial crime.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said Ireland’s significant financial services sector, highly skilled labour force and strong relations with its EU partners would make the country an “ideal location” for the EU’s new anti-money laundering authority.

After getting cabinet assent for Ireland’s bid on Tuesday, he also highlighted Ireland’s “unique perspective” as the main common law jurisdiction in the EU post-Brexit.

Six other EU countries - Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Lithuania and Luxembourg - have also expressed an interest in hosting the agency.

This is the third recent bid Ireland has made to bring a new EU agency to the country, after failing to rehome the bloc’s banking and medicines regulators here post-Brexit.

The EU had previously said it wanted the agency up and running by the beginning of 2024, but the package of rules setting it up has yet to be voted into law by MEPs and EU governments.

Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald, an MEP on the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee, which adopted its own position on the law today, said a deal has become “even more pressing since the start of the war in Ukraine as it is clear that member states have struggled to fully implement sanctions against Russian oligarchs”.

The authority is part of a major overhaul of the EU’s financial rulebook, first proposed in 2021, which would shed more light on beneficial ownership, see the EU directly supervise the riskiest financial firms, and bring crypto traders, crowdfunding platforms, fintechs and golden visa schemes into the supervisory net.

Ireland’s bid comes just weeks after it closed a controversial golden visa scheme – the Immigrant Investor Programme – that was dominated by Chinese millionaires.

The 250-person anti-money laundering authority – far smaller than the banking and medicines regulators Ireland bid for in 2017 – would directly oversee a small number of firms in the financial sector, where it would have the power to order on-site inspections or issue fines.

For other firms, national supervisors – in Ireland’s case, the Central Bank, the Department of Justice’s Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Unit, the Garda Financial Intelligence Unit and the Criminal Assets Bureau – would continue to fight financial crime as they do now.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said in the past that Ireland’s bid to host the agency could be hampered by the fact that it has failed to apply previous EU rules on time.

Just last year, the European Commission threatened to take the government to court for failing to bring in a 2019 financial transparency law that required the establishment of a Central Bank database of Irish-based bank accounts.

Two years ago, the EU took Ireland to court and fined the Government €2m for delays in bringing in a related anti-money laundering law.

EU officials have also called Ireland out in the past for not doing enough to supervise lawyers, accountants and other professions that set up trusts or other legal structures on behalf of their clients.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said Ireland “has a good reputation for strong administration and governance”.