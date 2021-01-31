| 3.6°C Dublin

Ireland hopes that US FDI will continue to flow

Challenging global economic climate means American investment here is far from certain

President Joe Biden has taken office pledging to shore up US manufacturing and jobs Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Donald Trump's first swing at the US presidency ended deep in the bunker, with many of his policy visions also heading into that same sandy depression where no golfer wishes to be.

One of the former US President's policy ambitions was to keep American companies in the US, retaining jobs at other countries' expense. Ireland was one such country that Trump took a shot at, calling out the fact many US pharmaceutical companies set up shop here.

"It's not only China, you take a look at Ireland. They make our drugs. Everybody makes our drugs except us," said Trump, last year. "We're bringing that whole supply chain back. Nobody has to tell me to do it. I've been talking about that for years."

