Ireland hopes that US FDI will continue to flow

Donald Trump's first swing at the US presidency ended deep in the bunker, with many of his policy visions also heading into that same sandy depression where no golfer wishes to be.

One of the former US President's policy ambitions was to keep American companies in the US, retaining jobs at other countries' expense. Ireland was one such country that Trump took a shot at, calling out the fact many US pharmaceutical companies set up shop here.

"It's not only China, you take a look at Ireland. They make our drugs. Everybody makes our drugs except us," said Trump, last year. "We're bringing that whole supply chain back. Nobody has to tell me to do it. I've been talking about that for years."

Trump's shot at Ireland landed in the rough. US pharmaceutical firms, and many more besides from sectors such as technology, remain firmly on Irish shores, creating jobs and prospering.

Indeed, Trump himself also invested in Ireland. In 2014, the billionaire paid an estimated €15m for the luxurious Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare, now called Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg Ireland.

That investment has been hit hard by Covid-19, however. In Trump's Presidential financial disclosure for the year 2019, the President reported income of nearly $13.5m (€11m) from Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg. His recent disclosure for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021 show an income of over $4.4m - a 67pc plunge.

As the US moves into a new political era under President Joe Biden, some have heralded what this could mean for global investment.

Those who were getting excited by the idea that Trump's "America First" style policy toward business had died may have celebrated too soon.

The new US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, recently said the president's "off-shoring tax penalty" would incentivise US companies to "create and maintain jobs at home."

The tax penalty, which would establish a 28pc corporate tax rate and 10pc offshoring penalty tax on US goods and services produced overseas, is part of Biden's "Made in All of America" plan. It aims to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US and encourage purchases of US-made products.

So what is the feeling on the ground?

Andrew Lynch, founder and chief executive of recruitment firm Mason Alexander, said the initial signs are that FDI from the US will continue at pace. His company works closely with several incoming international businesses looking to set up operations in Ireland.

"We've definitely had a lot of inbound enquiries," he said. "There is a lot of inbound, a lot of conversations. It's just the execution of it. We see it though; companies are coming here.

"How does it compare to previous years? Very positively. I think this year is going to be a very good year for FDI, especially from the US."

Lynch said successful case studies, such as Airbnb, Hubspot, Stripe and Pfizer, really help Ireland stand out to US companies against competitors. He added these firms help Ireland win business over other EU countries, such as Portugal and Spain.

"Companies are coming here, they are expanding and doing well and they are growing across Europe. It would be wrong to try and stop that."

The start of the year has brought with it a flurry of FDI, including from the US. American companies such as Strava and Square have been hiring here, while IDA-backed companies from across the world have announced over 600 jobs.

Despite this, Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA, said he expects the next year to be challenging for FDI.

"IDA is acutely aware of the extremely challenging global economic climate we are operating in and notes the predictions of international Institutions of continued significant impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on global growth, trade and on FDI flows," he said. "Ireland needs to maintain a continued focus on competitiveness in order to win investments in the years to come."

Shanahan said IDA's recently launched strategy, "Driving Recovery & Sustainable Growth 2021-2024", sets out targets for 800 investments and 50,000 new jobs over the next four years. He added that the agency is continuing to "engage and prospect for investors in the US", but this slowed with the pandemic.

"Virtual meetings are not an adequate substitute for face-to-face meetings which help to build understanding and trust," he said.

"The international evidence suggests that global flows of FDI are going to be significantly curtailed, so Ireland is fighting for investments in a much smaller pool."

In 2020, the number of people employed in multinational companies supported by IDA Ireland reached 257,394 - this represented a net increase of 78,556 over the last six years. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 975 North American investments made.

"US companies have been investing in Ireland for over 70 years at this stage and their enthusiasm for Ireland is enduring," said Shanahan. "Ireland continued to win the majority of its investment from North America in 2020 with 67pc of investments coming from the territory.

"Successful US companies that wish to internationalise will always need to have an international base, and Ireland will continue to be the ideal place for them to land and expand for many years to come."

Mark Redmond, chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, had "grounded optimism" that this year would be positive for FDI from the US. He cited increased certainty from the Biden administration, adding that while the proposed "Made in All of America" plan exists, it is not as likely to target US FDI companies on these shores.

Redmond shared results of a survey the chamber carried out with some US multinationals based here. It found 56pc of them thought Ireland was a better place to invest than 2015, with only 6pc disagreeing. Some 94pc said their US corporate headquarters ranked Ireland positively as a place to invest, of that total 53pc said it was very positive and a further 10pc said outstanding.

"That's kind of remarkable when you think about where the world is," he said.

"Ireland is seen in boardrooms and at a political level as being a really trusted and resilient element of the global supply chain."

He also added that Ireland's status as the only English-speaking country within the EU would stand it in good stead.

Looking ahead, Redmond believes that post-pandemic there will be a flurry of consumer activity and economic growth, which will bolster FDI from the US. He said Ireland's neighbours would be battling hard to win the investment, giving Irish policymakers much to consider.

For Redmond, if Ireland can keep improving in areas such as quality of life, it will continue to perform in attracting investment from the US.

"All those pieces are going to be super important in terms of inward investment," he said. "If we get those pieces right, then that is good news."