Ireland hasn't got the money or will to copy New Zealand's Covid strategy

Richard Curran

Strong lead: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spearheaded an ultra-strict response to Covid-19 Expand

Strong lead: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spearheaded an ultra-strict response to Covid-19

The Government is getting caught out with so-called "mixed messages" on foreign travel. It is a real problem that may not be clarified any time soon. The reason there are mixed messages is because the Government wants to put out mixed messages. The clash between health and economic interests is coming more closely into focus.

We have two options. Go all in for elimination of the virus in Ireland by maintaining an ultra-strict quarantine policy on visitors or returning residents. Or we can have a managed suppression of the virus by opening up travel without quarantine but trying to introduce the best track and trace system we can.

Neither will work effectively in Ireland and that is why we are heading for trouble.