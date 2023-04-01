| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland has a fight on its hands to attract headquarters of Europe’s new financial crime watchdog

Sarah Collins

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said Ireland has made &lsquo;significant progress&rsquo; on eliminating tax loopholes and shell companies in recent years. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins Expand
Boris Rhein, the minister-president of the state of Hesse, pointed to Frankfurt&rsquo;s 'dense network' of expertise. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images Expand

Close

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said Ireland has made &lsquo;significant progress&rsquo; on eliminating tax loopholes and shell companies in recent years. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said Ireland has made ‘significant progress’ on eliminating tax loopholes and shell companies in recent years. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Boris Rhein, the minister-president of the state of Hesse, pointed to Frankfurt&rsquo;s 'dense network' of expertise. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Boris Rhein, the minister-president of the state of Hesse, pointed to Frankfurt’s 'dense network' of expertise. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

/

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said Ireland has made ‘significant progress’ on eliminating tax loopholes and shell companies in recent years. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Bagging the EU’s new financial crime watchdog is likely to be a tougher task now than it was in 2017, as the Government grapples with a dire housing crisis and a trickier approval process in Brussels.

Six years ago, Dublin narrowly lost out to Paris in a race to secure the EU’s banking regulator post-Brexit, after dropping its bid to lure the medicines agency away from London.

Most Watched

Privacy