Ireland could break its quarterly VC activity record, says US bank

Silicon Valley Bank director Brian Geraghty said the big interest is from the US VC funds, who’ve put $10bn into Europe. Pictured, the bank's London offices

Silicon Valley Bank, a US-headquartered high-tech commercial bank with a presence in Dublin, has reported that Ireland is set for a record quarter of venture capital activity, with the level of investment currently at €419m.

The bank, which has over €400m in commitments with Irish companies, recently published its State of the Markets EMEA report. The report covers trends and insights for the European venture capital ecosystem for the second quarter of this year.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent Brian Geraghty, a Dublin-based director of Silicon Valley Bank Financial Group, said the study highlighted the strength of VC funding in Ireland, adding that he hoped activity could hit over €1bn before the end of the year.

“We are seeing really strong investment into Ireland,” he said. “We are seeing all the same trends we were seeing across Europe — bigger rounds, lots of mergers and acquisitions, and bigger exits, which is great for the ecosystem here.

“You’ve seen recent raises from SVB clients like Teamwork and Soldo. There is big interest from US investors, who have put in around $10bn (€8.4bn) to Europe, and we still see that in Ireland.”

Geraghty said a key goal for SVB was to help introduce its Irish clients to US-based investors. He added that large rounds of over €50m from Irish firms like LetsGetChecked and Wayflyer had shown the strength of interest here.

“I remember a couple of years ago, €20m would’ve been a big deal in Ireland,” he said. “Now there are lots over €20m and a good few over €50m.

“We are seeing lots of activity. I don’t think there has been more capital available to Irish companies.”

According to SVB’s report, there have been 30 VC deals in Ireland so far across the second quarter of 2021, worth €419m. This compares to €203m across 112 deals in the previous quarter and €203m across 67 deals in the same quarter last year.

The report states that Ireland’s recovery from the pandemic had been swift, with the second quarter on track to be the strongest ever in Irish VC. The sectors receiving the most significant VC rounds in Ireland are life science and healthcare, followed by software as a service, frontier tech and fintech.

SVB said that demand goes beyond these sectors, with a range of companies in other industries also attracting investment. These included firms in health, biotech, metals and food technology.

Geraghty said the pandemic had not hit the VC market as much as had been anticipated.

Some companies had struggled to raise in the second quarter of last year, but as companies recovered, many funders saw tech and healthcare as potential winners through the pandemic.

He said Cork had seen lots of activity and had been a “hotbed for raising capital and building companies over the last three or four years”. Galway had also performed well, he said.

Looking at this quarter and the year ahead, Geraghty anticipated VC funding could break records, with the pace of activity set to continue.

“I don’t see any slowdown,” he said. “A lot of good companies, strong companies, have raised. We are talking to a lot of companies that are only going out to raise now that are really strong.

“We see the markets continuing to be open from a VC perspective,” he added. “We feel it should be a record year.”

SVB’s report showed VC investment is now on track to surpass last year’s levels in Europe. In the first half of 2021, there have been 136 rounds over the $50m (€42m) mark across the continent.

The report also found that $51bn (€43bn) of VC money was invested in Europe and Israel over the first half of 2021. This already equalled full-year numbers from 2020.

SVB also found that VC funds in Europe hold a record of $39bn (€33bn) of “dry powder” ready for investment. That’s double the level seen in 2016.