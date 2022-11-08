“Recession is a risk” for the Irish economy due to a tech sector slowdown and gloomier global growth, the finance minister has said.

However, Paschal Donohoe said hiring and growth are holding up, despite Ireland’s exposure to global risks and the recently announced and expected layoffs in Twitter, Meta and other tech firms.

“The Irish economy is as exposed to these trends as any other small, open economy that has a large digital or service dimension to it,” he told reporters in Brussels on Monday ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

“Every economy is undergoing change at the moment, every economy is experiencing challenges. We’re no different.

“But if I look at where we stand at the moment: We have an economy with a broad set of employers within it and we have an economy that has a high level of growth in it.

“Yes, recession is a risk. Yes, changing global and economic forecasts can impact on our performance. But all economies at the moment are grappling with these issues.”

The EU economy grew 0.2pc between July and September, compared with the previous three months, surprising on the upside. But European Commission forecasts due out on Friday will paint a much more downbeat picture for the rest of the year and early 2023.

The forecast is “going to indicate further weakening of the economy and confirming high inflation” Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

“The economy is slowing down and a contraction is coming, at least for the winter months,” said Commission economy chief Paolo Gentiloni. However, he said that eurozone governments “can work” to keep annual growth positive overall next year, despite the winter recession.

The European Central Bank recently raised interest rates by 0.75pc, its third major hike in as many meetings as it tries to curb double-digit inflation, which hit a record 10.7pc in October, compared to a year earlier.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has repeatedly warned finance ministers to rein in spending and better target their cost-of-living and energy support schemes so as not to push prices up further.

The Commission estimates that 70pc of cost-of-living support schemes so far have not been targeted at the most vulnerable households or firms, but are blanket supports.

The EU is also under pressure from US spending, with fears of a trade war over American state aid pledges under its recent inflation reduction act.

Ministers from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany expressed serious concerns on Monday that US subsidies could hit European firms, which are already facing higher energy prices than their American peers.

“We should do everything we can to avoid a tit-for-tat scenario, or even a trade war,” said German finance minister Christian Lindner.

“We need more partnership between the United States and the European Union – not less. The Inflation Reduction Act poses challenges for European industries.”

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that the “massive subsidies” lead to “competition concerns” for firms in Europe.