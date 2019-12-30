Iraq oil output unaffected by protests despite shutting field

Protests in Iraq have not affected the country's overall oil output or exports, Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry on Saturday had to shut the southern Nasiriya oil field after protesters cut roads leading to the area, blocking access to employees, Mr Jihad said.

Basra fields were pumping more to make up for the loss of about 80,000 to 85,000 barrels a day from Nasiriya, he said.

Protesters seeking jobs and better services have rallied more than once over the past two months near southern oil fields and refineries, though Nasiriya was the first field to be closed due to the disturbances. Iraq is Opec's second-biggest producer.

