IPL Plastics reports fall in revenue as it continues to look for offers

Canadian-listed IPL Plastics has reported a 9pc fall in revenue to US $153m (€130m) for the second quarter of the year, as it continues to look for offers.

The company, formerly One51, is being sold for CA$555m (€354m) to US private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.

Its agreement with Madison Dearborn Partners contains a“go-shop” provision that allows the company to engage in discussions with other possible buyers for 30 days, which can be extended by 10 more days.

The sale then needs to be agreed by two-thirds of shareholders.

The IPL board has unanimously recommended that the deal be approved by shareholders.

Net income at IPL was $5.3m for the three months to June 30, a decrease of 37.6pc from the $8.5m reported in the same period last year, according to interim results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was $26.8m in the second quarter, compared to $28.5m in quarter two 2019.

Alan Walsh, CEO of IPL Plastics said: “Our Q2 performance improved through the quarter as the diversity of our product range and markets assisted recovery and delivered financial results ahead of market expectations.

This was achieved in challenging market conditions due to widespread Covid-19 disruption, which continues to impact operations and limits visibility regarding performance for the remainder of 2020.”

