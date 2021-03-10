Investors who kept faith with oil in pandemic now reaping rewards

An oil glut coupled with a virus-induced freefall in global demand sent energy stocks spiraling a year ago. Now, as the world begins to recover from the pandemic, oil bulls who stayed the course are enjoying big returns.

"The scarier it is as a business, the better the investment prospects are," said Josh Young, chief investment officer at Bison Interests.

Canadian oil producers were clobbered a year ago, with even blue-chip names such as Suncor Energy losing two-thirds of their value in a matter of weeks. But with improved Canadian oil pricing and reduced concerns around pipeline capacity, Bison has been redeploying capital away from US shale and into shares of Canadian energy companies. The Houston-based fund has risen about 90pc this year.

The Opec+ decision last week to keep output largely unchanged along with an attack on the world's largest crude terminal in Saudi Arabia briefly sent Brent oil futures above $71 a barrel early Monday. Futures in New York bounced between gains and losses yesterday, with West Texas Intermediate Crude around $65 a barrel.

Investors are increasingly confident that any oversupply will be absorbed by soaring demand as more people are vaccinated and life slowly returns to normal.

"The fear of peak demand is leading us to the reality of peak supply," said Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager of the Ninepoint Partners LP energy fund in Toronto, which has gained about 70pc this year.

Last March, coronavirus lockdowns began in western economies just as Saudi Arabia began flooding the market with oil in an all-out price war. Energy equities plummeted: At one point Canada's energy index was down 53pc for the year. It's risen about 20pc to start 2021.

Then in January, in one of his first acts as US president, Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the type of move that would normally be a major setback for the patch.

But with construction under way on other pipelines, the Canadian portion of Enbridge's Line 3 online, and a drive for profitability through spending cuts, bulls have sent signals that this cycle may be different from its predecessors.

