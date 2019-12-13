Investors upbeat despite Dixons loss

The tough retail conditions on Britain's high streets mean difficult times lie ahead for Dixons Carphone, with significant losses in its UK and Ireland business. But experts have said the firm is on track for a turnaround.

The phone and electronics retailer said it expects to lose £90m (€106m) in the UK and Ireland this year, in line with previous guidance.

Meanwhile, the results showed that, whereas pre-tax losses were slashed to £86m from £440m, when stripping out the effects of new reporting standards, profit more than halved, to £24m from £60m. Revenue dipped 4pc to £4.7bn. On a like-for-like basis, it was down 1pc.

But analysts and investors reacted well to what on the face of it could have been poor results. Shares were trading up 1.4pc at 133.8p shortly after markets opened yesterday. John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "While it might be tempting to see Dixons Carphone's loss as the headline-grabber from these results, it doesn't tell the full story."

