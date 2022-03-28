Investors seek safe harbour as markets hit perfect storm

Side-by-side declines in US equity and fixed income markets are pushing investors into cash, commodities and dividend-paying stocks as geopolitical uncertainty and worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve rock asset prices.

With the first quarter of 2022 winding down, the S&P 500 is down around 5pc year-to-date, after falling as much as 12.5pc earlier in the year. The ICE BofA Treasury Index, meanwhile, was recently down 5.6pc this year, its worst start in history.

Investors have traditionally counted on a mix of stocks and bonds to blunt declines in their portfolio, with stocks ideally rising amid economic optimism and bonds strengthening during times of uncertainty.

That strategy can go awry, however, and market gyrations stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, soaring commodity prices and the Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tilt have combined to make it harder to follow the playbook this time around.

Though a sharp bounce in stocks has more than halved the S&P 500’s losses for the year to date, some investors are wary the rebound may not last and are seeking to cut their exposure.

“We are in a perfect storm right now,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

“We’ve been in periods of heightened geopolitical risk before but this one feels a little different. The negative outcomes could be much more severe and broad.”

George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere, is raising his portfolio’s cash allocation to nearly 15pc, well above the typical 3pc of assets he ­normally holds.

“Cash is paying literally nothing and is arguably negative because of inflation, but we’re not seeing many things that we want to buy,” he said.

Recent declines have “been more painful than many prior bouts of volatility” due to the twin sell-offs in both stocks and bonds, wrote Michael Fredericks, head of income investing for BlackRock’s Multi-Asset Strategies Team, in a note on Friday.

Gains have been particularly hard to come by in the bond market, as investors recalibrate their portfolios to a Fed that appears ready to go all out in its battle against inflation.

Yields on the 10-year benchmark US Treasury, which move inversely to bond prices, reached a three-year high of around 2.5pc in the last week, with investors now pricing in more than two percentage points of interest-rate tightening this year.

With few attractive opportunities in US debt, Anders Persson, head of global fixed income at Nuveen, has recently increased his positions in dollar-denominated emerging market bonds, in part due to the rally in commodity prices.

“There is not a clean play-book for a post-pandemic Fed pivot at the same time you have a war between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

Adam Hetts, global head of portfolio construction and strategy at Janus Henderson, said the largest risk for most investors would be “overreacting to short-term moves” and jumping head first into commodities or gold as a hedge against inflation.

“We’re having a historically bad start to the year, but we’re trying to ensure that the cure isn’t worse than the disease,” he said.