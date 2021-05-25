Investors reject record number of executive pay plans

More than half of shareholders invested in oilfield services firm Halliburton voted down CEO Jeff Miller’s $22.3m (€18.25m) pay plan. Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

Investors have rejected a record number of executive compensation plans in non-binding votes of US-listed companies this year, objecting to pay rises and the easing of performance targets in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by consulting firm ISS Corporate Solutions.

Some companies have argued that protecting executive pay in a downturn is necessary to keep top managers incentivized, given the crucial role they play in steering their business.

That idea has been increasingly met with skepticism from investors who say that the shifting of performance goalposts is unwarranted and demoralizes employees who are not shielded in the same way.

A record 14 S&P 500 companies had more than 50pc of investors reject executive pay packages so far this year.

That number is set to rise as more executives face votes in the coming weeks, according to ISS Corporate Solutions. Investors voted down a total of 12 CEO pay plans in 2020.

“We still have 200 or more meetings to go, and we are likely to see more failures,” said Brian Johnson, an executive director at ISS Corporate Solutions.

The record was reached last week, when 53pc of shareholders invested in oilfield services firm Halliburton voted down CEO Jeff Miller’s $22.3m (€18.25m) pay plan, which is roughly $10m more than he earned in 2019.

Cruise ship operator Norwegian Cruise Line also faced a defeat from its investors on executive pay plans.

Investors this year have also rejected executive pay plans at industrial company General Electric, coffee retailer Starbucks Corp and chip maker Intel.

Losing the shareholder vote can put pressure on corporate boards and executives to negotiate new pay deals.

Roughly 10.6pc of companies changed short-term incentive programs in the pay plans, and 3.3pc adjusted long-term awards, ISS Corporate Solutions found, bolstering executive pay in many cases.

In most years, “investors almost uniformly reject those changes because you’re completely disrupting the link between pay and performance,” Johnson said.

Pay plans at companies that underperformed financially, such as Phillips 66 were also rejected by investors.

