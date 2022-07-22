| 20°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Investors fear the pound will take a hammering if Liz Truss pips Rishi Sunak in Tory race

Aggressive borrowing and tax cuts would spook markets, say asset managers

Liz Truss has made expansive tax cuts a cornerstone of her platform, which would imply big increases in UK borrowing. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Expand
Due to his experience as chancellor, Rishi Sunak is seen as a safer pair of hands by the financial markets. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images Expand

Close

Liz Truss has made expansive tax cuts a cornerstone of her platform, which would imply big increases in UK borrowing. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Liz Truss has made expansive tax cuts a cornerstone of her platform, which would imply big increases in UK borrowing. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Due to his experience as chancellor, Rishi Sunak is seen as a safer pair of hands by the financial markets. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Due to his experience as chancellor, Rishi Sunak is seen as a safer pair of hands by the financial markets. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

/

Liz Truss has made expansive tax cuts a cornerstone of her platform, which would imply big increases in UK borrowing. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Naomi Tajitsu and Libby Cherry

The far-reaching economic policies backed by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would spark losses in UK currency and bond markets, according to investors at some of the top asset managers.

Abrdn Investment Director Aaron Rock described her plans to aggressively ramp up government borrowing as the “biggest fear” for the gilts market. Bluebay Asset Management’s Kaspar Hense predicts the pound will drop 2pc against the dollar if she’s chosen as the next UK prime minister.

Related topics

More On Liz Truss

Most Watched

Privacy