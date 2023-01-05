Investors dumping gilts poses problem for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Foreign investors sold off UK government bonds at the fastest pace on record over the three months to November despite UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stabilise the economy after a disastrous September fiscal plan.

Figures from the Bank of England (BOE) show that overseas investors sold a total of £38.4bn (€43.6bn) of government debt between September and November, renewing concerns about the weak pound and rising borrowing costs.

Derek Halpenny, head of research at Japan's MUFG bank, said the three-month average rate of £12.8bn was the highest since BOE records began in 1982. It was also the first time that foreign investors offloaded gilts for three months running since 2016, when institutions were positioning themselves around the time of the referendum on exiting the European Union.

Foreign investors are among the biggest holders of UK government debt, accounting for almost 30pc of the market. Signs that they are shifting out of government bonds, known as gilts, could pose problems for the government in the next financial year, when the Treasury needs to raise more than £300bn – the second largest remit on record.

At the same time, the BOE plans to sell £40bn of the gilts it bought under its quantitative easing to stimulate the economy. At the height of the pandemic – the last time the government's financing remit was larger – the BOE was a net purchaser of gilts.

Mr Halpenny said the apparent loss of foreign institutional confidence "does not bear well when you look forward to the supply of gilts coming".

If concerns about the outlook mount and markets "go back into a broad risk-off episode, sterling is likely to underperform, or investors will demand a higher yield – or a bit of both," he said.

The impact would be to deepen the cost-of-living crisis, since a weak pound would drive up the cost of imported goods, and higher government bond yields would push up borrowing costs across the economy.