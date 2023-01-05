| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Investors dumping gilts poses problem for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Overseas investors sold £38.4bn of government debt between September and November

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA Expand

Close

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: PA

Philip Aldrick

Foreign investors sold off UK government bonds at the fastest pace on record over the three months to November despite UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to stabilise the economy after a disastrous September fiscal plan.

Figures from the Bank of England (BOE) show that overseas investors sold a total of £38.4bn (€43.6bn) of government debt between September and November, renewing concerns about the weak pound and rising borrowing costs.

Most Watched

Privacy